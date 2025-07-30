Why lack of home support is good news for Okutoyi and Co. at Billie Jean King Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2025 – National women’s tennis team coach Francis Rogoi believes they can perform well at next week’s Billie Jean King Cup in Namibia despite not having a rapturous home crowd behind them.

Rogoi says playing away from home might just work to the advantage of the girls.

“These players have learnt to either play home or away. Obviously, we will miss the crowd but I think…personally…the girls will have less pressure and they’ll be able to come out of their little shells. We hope that they will get motivated by the small crowd that definitely will be in Namibia and I am confident they will get through it,” Rogoi said.

Kenya hosted last year’s edition of the prestigious tournament at the Nairobi Club, which was always swarmed by home fans cheering the team on.

However, the girls agonisingly fell short at the penultimate hurdle, losing to Nigeria (2-1) and South Africa (3-0) in the playoffs promotion to Group II.

As another opportunity comes up in Windhoek, Namibia, Rogoi is keen for them to grab it with both hands and secure a prestigious qualification to the next level.

The team have been in training at the Karen Country Club for the past one week and Rogoi – even with the limited time – believes they are a group of players no team will want to come up against.

“We have been in camp for the past one week…the players have been training individually before we came together. With the limited time, we haven’t changed much but we have picked the pieces from last year and the girls are ready…they are motivated and they want to go and fight for this promotion. There is one of us who is not yet with us but we will link up with her in Namibia,” the coach said.

The team will be skippered by newly crowned World University Games silver medalist Angella Okutoyi and includes seasoned members, such as Cynthia Cheruto, Stacey Yego, Alicia Owegi, Melissa Mwakha as well as teenagers Seline Ahoya and Nancy Kawira – who are currently at the African School Games in Algiers.

The tourney is set to serve off on August 4-9 in the Namibian capital with other teams in contention including Algeria, Botswana, Burundi, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe as well as the hosts.