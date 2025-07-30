Obath Appointed New Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman - Capital Sports
Golf

Obath Appointed New Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Seasoned golf administrator Patrick Obath has been appointed as the new Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chairman.

Obath is no stranger to KOGL or the broader golfing fraternity having served as Tournament Director of the Magical Kenya Open since 2011.

Obath has been instrumental in elevating the event to global standards, securing its place on the DP World Tour, and enhancing Kenya’s reputation as a premier golfing destination.

His proven leadership and strategic insight made him the natural successor to the outgoing Chairman.

His appointment follows the retirement of two long-serving board members: Peter Kanyago, who joined KOGL in 2004, and Finance Director Joe Wangai, who joined in 2011.

“Having elevated the role of golf in the economy and sporting environment, it is now time to support the development of local talent, strengthen partnerships, and inspire the next generation,” Obatha outlined his vision.

Together, they have been the backbone of KOGL’s growth and development, overseeing its transition into a globally recognized tournament organizer.

Obath will now lead a board that includes: Ronald Meru, Lucas Marang’a, Zuhura Ogada, Faith Kanaga, Francis Okwara, Regina Gachora, Chris Kinuthia and Brian Akun.

The two board vacancies created by Kanyago’s and Wangai’s exit will be filled in due course.

Extraordinary General Meeting is expected to be convened as soon as possible to invite applications for the two vacant director positions.

The KOGL Board will establish a clear nomination process and timeline for the appointment of new directors.

KOGL remains focused on its mandate which is organizing the Magical Kenya Open, promoting sports tourism, developing local talent, and leveraging golf as a catalyst for economic and social development.

