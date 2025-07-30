Kipyegon looking forward to bruising 5,000m battle with ‘bestie’ Chebet in Tokyo - Capital Sports
Faith Kipyegon (LEFT) won silver with Beatrice Chebet winning gold at the women's 5000m Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI-TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Kipyegon looking forward to bruising 5,000m battle with ‘bestie’ Chebet in Tokyo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Double Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon is eagerly anticipating a bruising battle with her best friend Beatrice Chebet in the women’s 5,000m at the World Championships in Tokyo later this year.

Kipyegon will double in her traditional 1500m as well as the 5,000m, laying the ground for a re-match of last year’s Olympic Games in Paris where Chebet, the current world record holder outwitted her.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Kipyegon says she feels in good shape especially after such a successful season so far, and is optimistic she can battle for double gold in Tokyo.

“I feel great, I feel in good shape and definitely I am going for both medals. It is now just about the right training with focus and getting my mind there. It is all about being self-aware and training well and on that day, whoever will be in the best of shape will win and we will celebrate each other. In sport you either win or lose,” Kipyegon told Telecomasia.

She added; “It will be so interesting competing with her. I expect a very competitive race with Beatrice, there’s also Agnes (Jebet) and the rest. We know each other well and we are all in very good shape. We are really close with Beatrice and that is why we always motivate each other. I can’t wait to compete with her in Tokyo in the 5,000m.”

Kipyegon recently broke her own 1500m world record, on the same ground Chebet lowered the world 5,000m mark in Eugene, United States.

