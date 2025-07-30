How Diamond League dominance positions Chepchirchir for podium finish in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2025 – Kenya’s towering beauty Nelly Chepchirchir believes the Diamond League presents a golden opportunity for her to grace the podium at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

The youngster has been a dominant force on the Diamond League circuit, which has solidified her confidence of doing the same at the global competition.

“Most of those I have been running against in the Diamond League are the same ones I will be meeting in Tokyo. The aim is to make it to the finals after which I will fight hard to make the podium,” Chepchirchir said.

The 22-year-old has been one of the headline grabbers at this year’s Diamond League, triumphing in Doha, Rabat and Paris.

In the Qatari capital, she clocked 4:05.00 to win the women’s 1500m before lowering it to 3:58.04 at the Rabat Diamond League on May 25.

She then timed a personal best (PB) of 2:29.77 to win the women’s 1000m at Monaco Diamond League on July 11.

Chepchirchir’s highest point of the season thus far is sealing her ticket to Tokyo, clocking 4:05.09 to win the women’s 1500m at the national trials for the World Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex – a fortnight ago.

She will be lining up at the start line alongside fellow Kenyans, four-time world champion Faith Kipyegon and American-based Susan Ejore.

The influence of the double world record holder is one Chepchirchir cannot discount.

“I believe that a podium place is possible because there are many of us…there is Faith in there as well and having her on your side is a good thing. I just want to make the final and then from there, we shall see,” she said.

Chepchirchir will be competing in her third major race at the senior level after the 2023 World Championships and last year’s Paris Olympics.

She clocked 3:57.90 to finish fifth in Budapest before falling short at the Olympics, clocking 4:03.24 to end a disappointing 11th in the semi-finals.

It has been a sobering experience for the youngster who admits she’s had to push the envelope in training.

“What I learnt from the past two editions is to work hard in training if I am to get something positive in the competition. I have really intensified my training and I am happy with the way things have worked out thus far,” Chepchirchir said.

The youngster will be one to watch in Tokyo, not just for Kenyans but also other athletics fans who have followed her closely since she burst onto the scene at the Africa Under 18 Championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.