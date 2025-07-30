Harambee Stars Skipper Omar Banks On Home Support To Succeed In CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Ahead of its debut at the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), Harambee Stars skipper Abud Omar is banking on the home support to kick-start her campaign on a high against two-time champions Democratic Republic of Congo at the newly refurbished Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Sunday.

Omar, who is captaining the national side at CHAN for the first time, says the mood in camp is positive and the squad is focused after nearly a month at the residential training.

“We are ready. The squad is good, we are prepared enough and we are focused for the game on Sunday. The federation, the government, they have supported us, and the coach has prepared us very well,” Omar, who features for Kenyan Premier league side Police FC, underscored.

Kenya will play at the Kasarani Stadium for the first time in nearly three years, following a long of CAF ban on the unsuitability of the venues.

“Playing at home infront of the fans will motivate us. We urge all Kenyans to come in large numbers and support us because we will do everything to make sure the trophy stays in Kenya,” said the experienced left-back.

Omar brushed off talk of reputations, despite DR Congo having won the title twice before.

“Football has changed. There are no big or small teams anymore — it’s about how you prepare, and we’re ready for anyone.”

Omar also lauded players who recently sealed deals to play in leagues outside Kenya, saying their absence is both a loss and a reason to be proud.

“Yes, they were important players, but we are happy for them. You never know — they could have stayed and picked up injuries. It’s a positive thing and we wish them well.”

Sensational Mohamed Bajaber is the latest player to exit Stars camp days to CHAN kick-off after moving to Tanzania to finalize a deal to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Kenya is in Group A alongside two-time winners Morocco, who arrived in the country Monday, Zambia as well as DR Congo and Angola who are scheduled to arrive Thursday.