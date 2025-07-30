From Tore Bobe to Africa: Michira makes Harambee Stars final CHAN squad

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2025 – Shabana’s Brian Michira has been included in coach Benni McCarthy’s final squad for the African Nations Championships (CHAN), set for Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Michira has been brought in to replace Kenya Police FC’s Mohammed Bajaber who is edging closer to a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC – ruling him out of the tournament by virtue of becoming a foreign-based player.

Also in the final team for CHAN is Sofapaka youngster Edward ‘Ondimo’ Omondi who was in the initial 30-man provisional squad but was dropped ahead of Harambee Stars trip to Arusha for the Cecafa Four Nations Tournament, a fortnight ago.

Tusker’s midfield anchorman Crispine Erambo also makes the final squad, having come in for Kenya Police’s Brian Musa who incurred an injury in their friendly match against his parent club on Saturday.

Joining him on the treatment table is fellow clubmate Marvin Nabwire who also picked up an injury in the same game.

Meanwhile, in the backline, Bandari’s Swaleh Pamba misses out on the final team.

Harambee Stars kick off their campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday (August 3).

Other Group A fixtures include against Angola (August 7), Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 17).