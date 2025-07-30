Cross Country season to start earlier as AK tweak calendar to accommodate World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2025 – This year’s edition of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series is set to start earlier than the usual period of October.

In a statement, the federation said this has been necessitated by the timing of next year’s World Cross Country Championships, set for January 10 in Tallahassee, Florida in the United States.

“To ensure that Kenyans are well prepared for this important event, Athletics Kenya (AK) has adjusted its 2025-2026 cross country calendar. Sponsored by Betika na Community, the cross country season will start earlier than usual to give athletes enough time to train, competed and be selected in good form ahead of the World Championships,” the federation said.

Consequently, the first leg of the series will be held on August 9 at the Machakos Teachers’ Training College, followed by cross country championships across all the 47 counties in Kenya – on August 23.

On September 6, attention will shift to Ol Kalau Arboretum in Nyandarua County for the second leg of the Cross Country Challenge, ushering in the regional and affiliates cross country championships on September 27.

Eldoret Sports Club is set to host the national championships on October 25, ahead of the global competition on January 10.

The new programme does not, however, include the date for the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour – a World Athletics gold label competition that has been held at Lobo Village, Eldoret for the past four years.