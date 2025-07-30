Cross Country season to start earlier as AK tweak calendar to accommodate World Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action in the senior women's 10km race at the National Cross Country Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Cross Country season to start earlier as AK tweak calendar to accommodate World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2025 – This year’s edition of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series is set to start earlier than the usual period of October.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the federation said this has been necessitated by the timing of next year’s World Cross Country Championships, set for January 10 in Tallahassee, Florida in the United States.

“To ensure that Kenyans are well prepared for this important event, Athletics Kenya (AK) has adjusted its 2025-2026 cross country calendar. Sponsored by Betika na Community, the cross country season will start earlier than usual to give athletes enough time to train, competed and be selected in good form ahead of the World Championships,” the federation said.

Consequently, the first leg of the series will be held on August 9 at the Machakos Teachers’ Training College, followed by cross country championships across all the 47 counties in Kenya – on August 23.

On September 6, attention will shift to Ol Kalau Arboretum in Nyandarua County for the second leg of the Cross Country Challenge, ushering in the regional and affiliates cross country championships on September 27.

Eldoret Sports Club is set to host the national championships on October 25, ahead of the global competition on January 10.

The new programme does not, however, include the date for the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour – a World Athletics gold label competition that has been held at Lobo Village, Eldoret for the past four years.  

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020