Abuya believes his Yanga side can make Champions League history

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 30 – Kenyan international Duke Abuya believes that his side, Young Africans (Yanga), can go all the way to the final of the Champions League in the coming season.

Abuya joined the Tanzanian giants last season and made a mark for himself on loan from Police FC. So impressed were the club with his services, that they offered him a two-year contract to remain with Wanajangwani.

And now, the midfielder believes that they have what it takes to do well in Continental football, having dominated the local league last season, winning a domestic double.

In an exclusive interview with Telecomasia.net, Abuya says they have everything it takes to compete with the rest of Africa.

“I think we can and we have all it takes to do well and even get to the final. Yanga is a big club and we can go all the way. We need to keep working and also a bit of luck on the way. We have a good management, we have a very good and passionate president who knows what to do and I believe they can take us to the next level,” Abuya told Telecomasia.

He now looks forward to the new season with Yanga, where he hopes to do even better than he did last season.

“Definitely (looking forward to) doing better than I did last season, getting more goals, more assists. As a team definitely we want to defend our two titles and also do very well in the Champions League,” noted Abuya.