A necessary evil? Sports activities in danger as government mulls ban on sponsorship by alcoholic manufacturers, retailers

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2025 – Kenya may be staring at a dark abyss following a policy that seeks to ban alcohol manufacturers from sponsoring and branding sports teams in the country.

The National Policy for the Prevention, Management and Control of Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse stipulates that no team will be named after or branded with colours associated with an alcoholic drink.

“A manufacturer, importer, distributor, wholesaler, retailer or any related agent of alcoholic drinks shall not: Name or brand a sports team by the name of an alcoholic

drink’s product; and sponsor or brand a sports league, tournament or a national team,” the policy document dictates.

The policy will be a hammer blow, in particular, to Tusker FC who have been for eons sponsored by the East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

Founded in 1969 as Kenya Breweries FC, they are the country’s most successful team in the top tier (FKF Premier League), having won 13 titles – in comparison to Gor Mahia’s 21.

The team home kit is yellow and black, in line with EABL’s brand colours, an aspect that will have to change for the side if they are to continue operating.

Other than Tusker FC, EABL has also been a key player in the sports industry, supporting the national men’s rugby 7s team (Shujaa), the annual Safari 7s, National Sevens Circuit (NSC), and Magical Kenya Open, among others.

Furthermore, the policy also bans sports personalities, among other individuals, from advertising alcoholic drinks.

“There shall be no use of entertainment, sports personalities, media personalities and models, social media influencers or celebrities in endorsing, promoting

and advertising alcoholic drinks, drugs and substances,” the policy states.

The policy is reflective of the government’s adoption of a more preventive-centred approach to tackling alcohol, drugs and substance abuse in the country.

However, the measures may force sports team from sourcing for other corporate sponsors.