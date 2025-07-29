Watkins and Sesko on Man Utd radar – how do they compare to Hojlund?

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 29 – Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are at the top of Manchester United’s list of strikers if they decide to bring in further reinforcements during the current transfer window.

There is an acceptance among United’s hierarchy that they need to start off-loading some of their unwanted players – which might not happen until nearer the 1 September deadline – in order to fund a new arrival.

Neither player would be straightforward to bring to Old Trafford.

Newcastle, who have missed out on a number of key targets this summer and also have uncertainty over their own star forward Alexander Isak, are known to be keen on Slovenian Sesko.

The 22-year-old scored 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances last season,

Villa have made it known they are not interested in selling England international Watkins.

However, United feel that stance might change nearer to the deadline, although they believe a suggested £60m price tag would be far too high for 29-year-old Watkins, whose contract at Villa Park runs to 2028.

At present, Rasmus Hojlund, who struggled last season scoring just 10 goals in 52 games, is Ruben Amorim’s first-choice centre-forward.

Amorim praised the Dane for his performance in Saturday’s 2-1 win over West Ham at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the £72m man did well to use his pace and power to create an opportunity for himself which struck the outside of a post.

However, he has yet to score in two pre-season appearances and one missed first-half chance in particular drew a frustrated reaction from his boss.

United have so far signed three players this summer, spending almost £130m on attacking duo Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, who could also play as a central striker but are thought more likely to occupy Amorim’s preferred two number 10 slots, and teenage defender Diego Leon.

Amorim spoke on Friday about his current preference to sign players with knowledge of the Premier League.

Rashford joined Barcelona last week, while United’s other unwanted players Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrrell Malacia were left out of the team’s tour of the US.

Last week, Amorim said the club would not sell the players on the cheap and would welcome them back into the fold if necessary.

How do Watkins and Sesko compare to Hojlund?

While Hojlund scored just four goals in 32 Premier League games last season and has yet to find the net this pre-season, both Sesko and Watkins posted much healthier 2024-25 figures. Sesko scored 13 in 33 top-fight appearances for RB Leipzig and Watkins hit 16 in 38 for Aston Villa.

When Hojlund signed for United in the summer of 2023, then-manager Erik ten Hag described him as “a real frontman” but both Watkins and Sesko offer more all-round attributes.

Watkins has an excellent assist record while there is more to 6ft 5in Sesko than just a classic number nine.

He is also fast, comfortable receiving the ball to feet with his back to goal or hanging on the shoulder of the last defender and racing on to a through ball, and he can score goals of all types from all sorts of distances. He has outperformed Watkins and Hojlund on several key metrics so far in his elite-level career.

If Amorim is looking for a player who provides a focal point and can compete in aerial duels, Sesko is also probably a better fit than Watkins, who is six inches shorter than the Slovenian, and whose game is more about movement and runs into space.

Leipzig are believed to have put an £87m price tag on 22-year-old Sesko, with Newcastle also interested in the forward.