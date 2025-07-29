Prinsloo Gets Ksh. 3 Million Sponsorship as Sevens Circuit Heads to Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Following the successful opening leg of the 2025 National Sevens Circuit at the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa, attention now shifts to Nakuru for the second leg — the Prinsloo Sevens.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, 2nd, and Sunday, 3rd August 2025 at the Nakuru Athletic Club and promises another thrilling weekend of top-tier rugby action.

This year’s Prinsloo Sevens has once again received a major boost from Kenya Breweries Limited, through its flagship brand Tusker, which has confirmed a Ksh 3 million sponsorship package in support of the event.

Tusker will serve as both the official alcoholic beverage partner and official entertainment partner, continuing the role it played at the Driftwood Sevens.

Of the total sponsorship, Ksh. 1.5 million will be channeled directly to Nakuru RFC, the host club, to support tournament logistics and operations. The remaining Ksh. 1.5 million will go toward enhancing the fan experience on match days — including powering the official afterparty.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Christine Kariuki, Head of Mainstream Beer at KBL, noted: “We’re building on the incredible energy from Mombasa,”. The energy, the passion, and the sense of community we witnessed at the coast were everything we hoped for.”

“Now, we turn our focus to Prinsloo Sevens — a tournament with deep roots and massive significance in Kenya’s rugby culture. Nakuru has always delivered iconic moments in rugby, and this year will be no different. Our sponsorship ensures fans get the full Tusker experience — thrilling matches, immersive brand engagement, and the ultimate afterparty.”

Christine Kariuki,. KBL Head of Mainstream Beer presents Tusker’s sponsorship for Prinsloo Sevens to Nakuru RFC Chairman Aggrey Omiyo

Kariuki added that Tusker’s involvement in Prinsloo will match the energy seen in Mombasa. “Our Ksh. 3 million support will go towards logistics, fan experiences, and event visibility — including powering the official afterparty, which, if Driftwood was anything to go by, is set to be a highlight of the weekend.”

Nakuru RFC Chairman, Aggrey Omiyo, expressed his appreciation for the support and confidence ahead of the tournament:

“We are truly grateful to Tusker for coming on board once again to support Prinsloo Sevens. Their partnership plays a key role in helping us organise a well-run, exciting tournament for both the teams and the fans. Preparations have gone smoothly, and the team at Nakuru RFC has worked hard to ensure everything is in place. We’re expecting a strong turnout and a fantastic weekend of rugby here in Nakuru.”

As teams prepare to descend on Nakuru, the competition is already heating up. KCB Rugby will arrive in the Rift Valley on a high after edging out Strathmore Leos 15–14 in a dramatic final at the Driftwood Sevens. The win earned KCB their first title of the season and an early lead in the overall standings. Kabras RFC claimed third place after a strong finish against Nakuru RFC, winning 21–10.

Off the pitch, fans can look forward to a vibrant afterparty experience at the Tusker Village, which will be headlined by DJ Daqchild, Nakuru’s own DJ Silk, and Hype Man Ballo as the MC for the night.