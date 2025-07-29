Malkia Strikers Sharpen Weak Areas Ahead of 2025 FIVB World Championship

NAIROBI, July 29 – The Kenya Women’s Volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, is leaving no stone unturned as it intensifies its training at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium in Nairobi.

Their rigorous preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated 2025 FIVB World Championships to be held in Thailand, from August 22 to September 7.

With the help of their head coach, Geoffrey Omondi, the Malkia Strikers are undergoing a series of high-intensity training aimed to help them fine-tune their skills and how they approach the games tactically.

The squad that recently cut down to a provisional list of 20 players is demonstrating high morale and fierce competition for the final 14 slots.

Meldina Sande, captain of the Malkia Strikers, expressed the team’s dedication and the healthy competition within the camp.

“Everyone is pushing hard, we are trying to polish the things we need to work on, like reception, service, and blocks. We know that the final list needs to have 14 players, so everyone is giving their best to make it. It’s not been easy, but of course, we are putting in the work,” said Sande.

The team is particularly focusing on areas that have historically challenged African teams on the international stage, which are service, reception, and blocking.

Coach Omondi echoed the sentiments of determination and a strong fighting spirit within the squad.

He had previously expressed his aim for the team was to secure at least one win at the championship, a challenge but achievable goal given the caliber of the opponents in pool G, which includes Poland, Germany, and Vietnam.

“Despite the conditions, we are giving it our best. We are preparing well. The team is in high spirits. So far, so good. We do not have any injuries. We are evaluating the players based on positional balance and readiness, and this is the criteria we used to trim the team,” Omondi underscored.

The last squad of 14 is expected to be announced before the departure of the team to Thailand, where they are set to play a series of friendlies between August 15 to 20.

These friendlies are crucial to further prepare the squad for the global showpiece later on in the month.