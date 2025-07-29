Kenya's Young Tennis Talents Aim Higher At ITF/CAT Eastern African Junior Tourney - Capital Sports
Tennis

Kenya’s Young Tennis Talents Aim Higher At ITF/CAT Eastern African Junior Tourney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29 – Kenya’s youngest national tennis stars are out to shine in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in the ITF/CAT 12 & Under Eastern African Teams Championships slated for July 30 to August 3.

The event brings together teams from across Eastern Africa, including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Comoros, and Somalia. For team Kenya, taking part in this competition is a crucial stepping stone on the African junior tennis development pathway.

Team Kenya is well represented by six rising stars; Imani Kavuisya, Malia Orendo, and Nalia Gikunda for the girls team, while the corresponding boys team will comprise of  Fidel Castro, Muyanza Kahi, and Indiatsi Olembi.

All six are ranked among the country’s best in their age group and are set to wear the national colours for the first time.

Their coaches, Caroline Odour and Wycliffe Okenye, have been overseeing the team’s progress and preparation. They have expressed how confident they are in the squad’s readiness to compete and grow.

For team Kenya, the goal is clear: to secure qualification for the continental African Championship and also develop confidence in matches and long-term competitive resilience.

For the youngsters, this is simply the start of what could be a promising run through the international stage.

