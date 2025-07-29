Hundreds of runners storm the Nchi Charity Run

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Hundreds of runners participated in this year’s edition of the NCHI Charity Run over the weekend, delivering a thrilling athletic action for the cancer cause.

The runners braved the chilly weather, surging forward in the various categories. The elite and seasoned marathoners established an aggressive rhythm through the Karen rolling terrains in the 25km with the 15km Intermediate run, and the 5km family walk, completing an enthralling run.

NCHI Founder and Chairperson Nana Kilemi lauded the runners for turning up in large numbers to support the noble initiative, adding that their contribution will go a long way in saving lives, restoring hope, and bringing dignity to those facing the toughest battle of their lives.

“We are extremely delighted and thankful to Kenyans from all walks of life, who turned up to support this year’s Charity run. This is a clear testament of concerted efforts to extend a lifeline to cancer patients who are financially unable to access lifesaving medical care”, said Nana.

The event, co-sponsored by Archlaw Group, Decathlon, and other brands, has provided hundreds of beneficiaries with lifesaving medical care as the country grapples with rising cancer cases.

Archlaw Group Managing Director Lawrence Kinyua called on Kenyans to support the NCHI cancer initiative, terming the move a ‘second chance saving grace’.

“As Archlaw Group, we are keen on supporting the cancer patients across the country. The upward trajectory means that in one way or another, you can run away from the scourge, I call upon corporates to support this noble initiative,” said Lawrence.

The NCHI database has grown to over 1200 patients in dire need of urgent support. The organisation has been committed to helping hundreds of patients secure vital treatments, providing both medical care and basic needs.

“David Mugambi, a 29-year-old orphan living with untreated skin cancer for 12 years, was in dire need; in constant pain, abandoned, and without hope. We took action, mobilising resources to bring him to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH), where he now receives chemotherapy. I house him to ensure he receives ongoing care and support”, said Nana.

The Organisation is scheduled to hold a sports Gala this year to fete the champions and key partners who have been a beacon of hope in the community.