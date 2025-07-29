Dream come true for Kenyan football as Nyayo, Kasarani sparkle to life for CHAN 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2025 – Less than a week to the biggest ever football festival in Kenya, Kasarani and Nyayo stadia are virtually unrecognisable.

Forgive me — a football fan — as I exhibit biasness and excitement as I type this piece.

It has been 29 years in the waiting for Kenya to host a football tournament the magnitude of the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

The first heartbreak occurred in 1996 when South Africa snatched the hosting rights to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) right under Kenya’s noses.

This was as the government of the day dragged its feet in preparing the facilities designated to host the continental bonanza.

The new-look Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/CAPITAL FM

Twenty-two years later, it was another dagger to the hearts of Kenyan football fans as the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) shifted CHAN to Morocco due to — surprise! surprise! — Kenya’s slow pace of works on the Nyayo and Kasarani stadia.

Cautious optimism

Understandably, when Kenya undertook to co-host CHAN 2024 along with Uganda and Tanzania, there was skepticism from certain quarters who felt the government was biting more than they could chew.

One only needed to look at the two stadia, which were a pale shadow in comparison to its supposed peers of Wembley et al.

The newly refurbished Kasarani Stadium with a canopy. PHOTO/CAPITAL FM

Several setbacks along the way, including at Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium, did little to inspire confidence among Kenyans.

The nadir came in December last year as Kenyan strove to meet an end year deadline that would determine whether the country would stay on as one of the co-hosts.

As works on two stadia dragged on at snail’s pace, rumours waffled in the air that Rwanda would/could be brought on board as one of the co-hosts.

The passageway to the dressing room at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/CAPITAL FM

However, the turning point came in January when Caf postponed the tournament to August, offering Kenya the chance to complete renovation works while paying keen attention to detail.

CHAN is here…finally

It has been a long winding process that has seen inspectors from the continental governing body visit the country to assess the progress of the works.

Caf have been meticulous and uncompromising as far as the standards of the two pitches are concerned.

The newly installed canopy at Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/CAPITAL FM

For instance, the contractor was forced to change the natural turf at Kasarani, having to remove the previously installed Kikuyu grass.

The government also had to install a proper perimeter fence at Nyayo Stadium to ensure adequate security measures.

Three Sports Cabinet Secretaries later and the two stadia are good to go.

The handing over of the two venues to the local organising committee (LOC) by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya was enough confirmation.

“Today we receive the keys to the stadium and what this means is that everything is all set. We will now hand over the keys to the local organising committee because there are certain things left to do,” the CS said.

The new-look Nyayo Stadium, complete with Caf branding. PHOTO/CAPITAL FM.

This was cemented by Caf Secretary general Veron Mosengo-Omba who emphasised that they are satisfied with the state of the two stadia for the continental showpiece.

“We are ready…you can see even the grass is in top condition as well as changing rooms. Everything is ready. There are of course, a few things remaining here and there but overall, we are ready for CHAN,” he said.

Indeed, beyond the pictures circulating on social media, I have been privileged to take a sneak peek at both pitches ahead of Sunday’s opener.

The turf is in immaculate condition; it’s of world class standard and totally safe for a knee slide celebration– for those who may be wondering.

The aura inside the newly refurbished Kasarani is that of a Champions League game night.

The canopy over the 60,000-seater stadium adds to an intimidating feel that would make one question whether they are still in Kenyan territory.

Kudos to the government for at least delivering on one of its many promises.

The success of CHAN 2024 will be one to savour for many generations; a story to hand down to our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

With Afcon 2027 yet to come, this tournament will whet our appetite for more.

At a local scale, it may just spark an interest in local football for those who have not been following it religiously.

For every Kenyan football fan, the song that we sing in our mind right now is “Kasarani… Nyayo…here we come!”