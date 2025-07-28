Sublime Krrish Vadgama celebrates victory at Whistling Morans

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2025 – Karting sensation Krrish Vadgama was on cloud nine following his electrifying win in the Junior Rotax category at the Kenya Rotax Max Challenge at Whistling Morans.

The Mad Max Racing prodigy zoomed from pole position, leaving Alvin Kioko in his wake to secure a resounding triumph.

Excelling from the outset, Krrish dominated the qualifying lap and clinched victories in all three heats.

In a nail-biting third heat, he outpaced Kioko by a slim 0.396 seconds, clocking a remarkable best lap time of 36.065 seconds with best time and track record of 35.959 seconds.

A former Kenyan Junior Rotax Karting champion, Krrish credited his victory to strategic cornering and precise driving lines.

His experience was instrumental in outmaneuvering fierce rivals like Myles Imbayi, who finished third behind Kioko.

Magana Luusa also turned heads with a commendable performance, rebounding from a second heat DNF to secure fifth overall, boasting the third fastest times in laps one and three.

Krrish’s victory underscores his formidable racing prowess, mirroring the legacy of previous stars like Tejas Hirani, who advanced from karting to the FIA RX Lites World Championship, marking an African first on the Latvian podium.

Ecstatic post-race, Krrish exclaimed: “Absolutely thrilled with the win! Elated with my timings! This is an incredible feeling!” Reflecting on the challenging competition, he added, “The race was intense with some outstanding drivers. Every heat was a battle, especially with Kioko pushing hard.”

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Krrish acknowledged his support network.

“Huge thanks to my team for their dedication. My family and friends have been exceptional, and a special shoutout to my mechanic team for ensuring my kart performed flawlessly,” he said.

As he savors his journey to the top, Krrish remarked: “This victory represents the dedication and hard work leading to karting’s pinnacle. Each win is profoundly meaningful.” With boundless enthusiasm, he looks to the horizon, stating, “Eagerly awaiting my next race. The future holds exciting possibilities.”

HEAT 3 RESULTS

1. Krrish Vadgama (21 Laps) 12:50.683

2. Alvin Kioko (21 Laps) 12:51.079

3. Magana Luusa (21 Laps) 12:56.881

4. Zahran Mogul (21 Laps) 13:04.540

5. Myles Imbayi (21 Laps) 13:05.167

6. Aahyl Shah (21 Laps) 13:07.744

7. Mitchuki Hinga (21 Laps) 13:13.977

8. Jesse Mureithi (21 Laps) 12:52.817

ROTAX OVERALL CLASSIFICATION

1. Krrish Vadgama 35, 35, 35 (105)

2. Alvin Kioko 32, 32, 32 (96)

3. Myles Imbayi 28, 30, 28 (86)

4. Aahyl Shah 27, 29, 26 (82)

5. Magana Luusa 30, 0, 30 (60)

6. Zahran Mogul 29, 0, 29 (58)

7. Michuki Hinga 25, 28, 0 (53)

8. Jesse Mureithi 0, 0, 25 (25)