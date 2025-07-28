Stars opponents Morocco land in Nairobi ahead of CHAN 2024 - Capital Sports
Morocco players in their chartered plane

CHAN 2025

Stars opponents Morocco land in Nairobi ahead of CHAN 2024

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Morocco is the first team to land in Kenya ahead of the delayed 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which kicks off this Sunday.

The Atlas Lions touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the early hours of Monday aboard a chartered plane and are scheduled to have their first training session later in the evening to shake off the jet lag.

Morocco have arrived five days before their opening match on Sunday, a duel against Angola at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The two-time champions are also in the same group with hosts Harambee Stars as well as DR Congo and Zambia. They are the only side to have won the tournament twice, alongside the DRC and are seeking a history setting third title in Nairobi.

Majority of players in the squad are from RS Berkane, the league and CAF Confederation Cup champions, while there are also several players from giants Raja Club Athletic (RCA).

