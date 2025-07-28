Okutoyi to captain Team Kenya to Billie Jean King Cup in Namibia

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2025 – Fresh from winning silver at the World University Games, Angella Okutoyi will lead a team of seven players to the Billie Jean King Cup Group III tournament in Windhoek, Namibia.

The team will consist of regulars who have represented Kenya in the competition before, including, Alicia Owegi, Cynthia Jeruto, Stacey Yego, Melissa Mwakha as well as teenagers Seline Ahoya and Nancy Kawira – who are currently at the African School Games in Algiers.

In a statement, Tennis Kenya exuded confidence of an excellent performance, noting that the team have been hard at practice.

“The team began training two weeks ago at Karen Country Club to prepare for

hard-court play. Most courts in Kenya are clay but as the tournament is being played on Hardcourt surface, the club have been gracious to allow our players to train,” the federation said.

The federation further said all the players have been competing actively in recent months, which bodes well for the overall mentality for the team.

“All players came into camp fresh from active competition, ensuring they are match-fit and mentally ready. This month, Kenya held 3 weeks of international competition that attracted over 100 players from 20 countries,” Tennis Kenya said.

The tourney is set to serve off on August 4-9 in the Namibian capital as Team Kenya seek to qualify for Group II of the prestigious competition.

The five-day competition is expected to be hotly contested with only one out of the 12 countries in participation earning promotion to Group II.

Apart from Kenya, other nations in contention include Algeria, Botswana, Burundi, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe as well as the hosts.

The Kenyan ladies will be out to atone for their near misses in the past editions of the competition, which were held on home soil.

At last year’s tournament at the Nairobi Club, Kenya finished third after losing 2-1 to Nigeria in the quarters before going down 3-0 to South Africa – who ultimately earned promotion to Group II.

Okutoyi will be buoyed by last week’s exemplary performance at the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr in Germany, where she came away with silver and bronze.

The Auburn University student joined forces with Kael Shah to romp all the way to the mixed doubles final where they were unfortunate to lose 2-0 (6-3 6-3) to Japan’s Natsuki Yashimoto and Jay Dylan Friend.

Subsequently, Tennis Kenya have requested the Ministry of Sports to accord the two a red carpet reception for this achievement.