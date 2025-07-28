Newcastle open talks to sign Southampton’s Ramsdale

LONDON, England, July 28, 2025 – Newcastle have opened talks with Southampton to sign England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Negotiations are at an early stage as Newcastle seek to bring Ramsdale in either on loan or a permanent deal.

However, Championship side Southampton are known to prefer a permanent sale on substantial terms having signed the England international for an initial £18m from Arsenal in August 2024.

It follows Newcastle agreeing a £27m fee with Burnley to sign James Trafford last week only for Manchester City to activate a matching rights clause and set up a deal to re-sign their former academy graduate.

The Magpies appear keen to add competition for first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope and the move would reunite Ramsdale with his former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Ramsdale, who was last called up by England in March, would also get the opportunity to remain in the Premier League, where he made 30 appearances last season as Southampton finished bottom and were relegated with just 12 points.

Newcastle, with Champions League football to look forward to this season, are trying to shape their squad for the new season amid uncertainty over the future of striker Alexander Isak, who is interesting Liverpool. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is being lined up as a potential replacement.

How does Ramsdale compare to Newcastle’s goalkeepers?

When Nick Pope started against Italy at the San Siro in September 2022 he became the first Newcastle goalkeeper to win a senior England cap for 121 years. Three years later and the Magpies could now have another England international stopper on their books.

But Newcastle fans could be forgiven for any apprehension around potentially signing a goalkeeper who has suffered relegation from the Premier League with three different clubs.

Ramsdale was in the Southampton side that went down with 12 points last term and he also dropped out of the Premier League with Sheffield United in 2020-21 and Bournemouth in 2019-20 – and even endured a League Two demotion while on loan at Chesterfield seven years ago.

The 27-year-old conceded 66 goals and kept three top-flight clean sheets in a disastrous 2024-25 with his numbers understandably below average due to playing behind such a porous defence.

His experience cannot be questioned, however, and he has 183 Premier League appearances to his name – only 38 fewer than current Newcastle number one Pope.

Ramsdale’s Premier League career profile is similar to Eddie Howe’s back-up keeper Martin Dubravka – both are less accomplished shot stoppers than Pope but more accurate passers.

Dubravka did well when called upon last term but he will turn 37 in January and the opportunity to sign a player almost 10 years younger with comparable ability could prove to be shrewd business.