Kipyegon reveals how Eliud Kipchoge motivates her to achieve ‘Breaking 4’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Despite not succeeding in her first attempt to become the first ever woman to run the mile in under four minutes, double world and Olympic champion faith Kipyegon says she is not giving up on the dream and has disclosed that training partner and role model Eliud Kipchoge is her biggest inspiration.

At the ‘Breaking 4’ project by her sponsors Nike, the world record holder in the 1500m came very close, running four minutes, 6.42seconds.

Despite not attaining what she had hoped for, Kipyegon has told Telecomasia.net that she is not giving up hope on making the mile history and will have a go at it again, referencing to Kipchoge’s feat of becoming the first man to run the marathon in under two hours.

“If you look at Eliud, he didn’t get the time in his first attempt, Breaking Two. However, when he went in for a second time, he got it and that really inspires me. Even though I didn’t get the time in my first attempt, I know I will get it some day. I will not lose hope. I will keep trying, I will keep pushing myself to what I know I am capable of doing in the mile. I will not lose hope,” she told Telecomasia.

The motivation from the Breaking 4 project was evident for the 31-year old, as she went on to break her own 1500m World record for the third time, at the Prefontaine Classic just a few days later.

And now, she hopes that the motivation will trickle further to the World Championships, where she will seek titles in both the 1500m and 5,000m.