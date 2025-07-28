Kipyegon reveals how Eliud Kipchoge motivates her to achieve ‘Breaking 4’ - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the 1500m race at the Athlos event in New York. PHOTO/Athlos/X

Athletics

Kipyegon reveals how Eliud Kipchoge motivates her to achieve ‘Breaking 4’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Despite not succeeding in her first attempt to become the first ever woman to run the mile in under four minutes, double world and Olympic champion faith Kipyegon says she is not giving up on the dream and has disclosed that training partner and role model Eliud Kipchoge is her biggest inspiration.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At the ‘Breaking 4’ project by her sponsors Nike, the world record holder in the 1500m came very close, running four minutes, 6.42seconds.

Despite not attaining what she had hoped for, Kipyegon has told Telecomasia.net that she is not giving up hope on making the mile history and will have a go at it again, referencing to Kipchoge’s feat of becoming the first man to run the marathon in under two hours.

“If you look at Eliud, he didn’t get the time in his first attempt, Breaking Two. However, when he went in for a second time, he got it and that really inspires me. Even though I didn’t get the time in my first attempt, I know I will get it some day. I will not lose hope. I will keep trying, I will keep pushing myself to what I know I am capable of doing in the mile. I will not lose hope,” she told Telecomasia.

The motivation from the Breaking 4 project was evident for the 31-year old, as she went on to break her own 1500m World record for the third time, at the Prefontaine Classic just a few days later.

And now, she hopes that the motivation will trickle further to the World Championships, where she will seek titles in both the 1500m and 5,000m.

In this article:

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020