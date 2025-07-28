Kenyan team storm into quarters of Phygital Contenders tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2025 – Kenyan phygital giants IndexG have booked a spot into the quarterfinals of the Phygital Contenders Tournament in Abu Dhabi, following a courageous and dramatic performance on the final day of group stage action on Sunday.

The Nairobi-based club battled through adversity to defeat a relentless Navai side, holding on to their lead despite being reduced to four players after a red card to star man Timur Turakulov.

Their grit, earned them a coveted spot among the top eight teams at the global tournament, being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Their next challenge will be a quarterfinal clash against CM JARDIM of Brazil.

Action at the Phygital Contenders in Abu Dhabi.

The winner will advance one step closer to the Games of the Future 2025, scheduled for 18–23 December, also in Abu Dhabi.

IndexG is now the only East African team remaining in the competition, which brings together 21 elite phygital clubs from across the globe.

The tournament blends virtual gameplay and real-world football in an innovative format that tests both mental strategy and physical strength.

Action at the Phygital Contenders Tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The event is the final stage in the international phygital football calendar, organized by ASPIRE, in partnership with Ethara and Phygital International.

Only a handful of clubs will earn the right to compete at the Games of the Future, a revolutionary multi-sport showcase blending esports with athletic competition.