Karanga Secures Magical Kenya Open slot after NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship win

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2025 – Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club emerged as the champion of the 2025 NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship, following a thrilling and hard-fought victory over Prannay Kapur of South Africa.

Karanga clinched the title on the 37th hole after an intense and highly competitive final that went into sudden death at Sigona Golf Club.

The final match teed off in the morning with the first 18 holes, followed by a second 18 in the afternoon.

Both players showcased exceptional skill, mental resilience, and composure throughout the day.

With the match tied after 36 holes, the duel extended into a playoff—where Karanga edged Kapur on the first extra hole to secure the win.

With this victory, Karanga becomes the first player to secure a spot in the prestigious 2026 Magical Kenya Open, part of the DP World Tour.

In addition to the title, he takes home a cash prize of KSh 130,000 and earns 300 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) points.

Michael Karanga in action at the Karanga Secures Slot for Magical Kenya Open after winning NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship.

The NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship, held from Thursday, 24th July to Sunday, 27th July 2025, attracted 78 top-tier amateur golfers from across the African continent.

Countries represented included Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Mauritius, and Tanzania, reflecting the growing strength and reach of the regional amateur golf circuit.

This event is part of the 2025 Kenya Swing Series, a premier segment of the KAGC calendar, designed to elevate the standard of amateur golf in Kenya and promote cross-border competition in the region.

The Kenya Golf Union extends its gratitude to NCBA Bank for their continued support and sponsorship, as well as to Sigona Golf Club for hosting the championship and maintaining immaculate playing conditions throughout the tournament.

As the Kenya Swing continues, attention now turns to the Strokeplay Championship set for 31st July to 3rd August 2025 at Vet Lab Sports Club, where more top contenders will battle for ranking points and a shot at golfing glory.