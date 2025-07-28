Kapaito says unbothered despite Tanzania struggles - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Erik Kapaito back

Football

Kapaito says unbothered despite Tanzania struggles

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Eric Kapaito says he is unbothered much despite struggling last season in Tanzania, and says he is ready to put behind the woeful campaign and focus on getting back on top.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kapaito has returned to Tusker FC after one season with Namungo FC in Tanzania, and says he is working on getting his scoring touch back after failing to sparkle with a single goal in a tough campaign.

Having left Kenya with a 12-goal haul, he couldn’t match that feat in another country and hence made the decision to retrace his steps and try find his magic back, at a familiar hunting ground.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Kapaito said he is ready to pull all that behind and focus to getting his scoring boots back on.

“I can say the period in Tanzania was just a normal time in a player’s career. There are times when things just don’t work out no matter how you try. But despite the challenges, I kept going and I kept working. I made the decision to come back to try and rediscover my spark. I am back home well, without an injury and strong. I am back to a place I feel comfortable and I have ample time to train with familiar faces,” Kapaito told Telecomasia.

Before moving to Tanzania, Kapaito had scored 12 goals for the Brewers, having joined from Ethiopia’s Arba Minch. On his return, he missed almost half the first leg due to injury.

In this article:

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020