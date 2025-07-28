Kapaito says unbothered despite Tanzania struggles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Eric Kapaito says he is unbothered much despite struggling last season in Tanzania, and says he is ready to put behind the woeful campaign and focus on getting back on top.

Kapaito has returned to Tusker FC after one season with Namungo FC in Tanzania, and says he is working on getting his scoring touch back after failing to sparkle with a single goal in a tough campaign.

Having left Kenya with a 12-goal haul, he couldn’t match that feat in another country and hence made the decision to retrace his steps and try find his magic back, at a familiar hunting ground.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Kapaito said he is ready to pull all that behind and focus to getting his scoring boots back on.

“I can say the period in Tanzania was just a normal time in a player’s career. There are times when things just don’t work out no matter how you try. But despite the challenges, I kept going and I kept working. I made the decision to come back to try and rediscover my spark. I am back home well, without an injury and strong. I am back to a place I feel comfortable and I have ample time to train with familiar faces,” Kapaito told Telecomasia.

Before moving to Tanzania, Kapaito had scored 12 goals for the Brewers, having joined from Ethiopia’s Arba Minch. On his return, he missed almost half the first leg due to injury.