Japolo emotional as KCB sweep past former employers to win Driftwood 7s - Capital Sports
George 'Japolo' Ooro in action at the Rugby Africa 7s. PHOTO/SHUJAA

Rugby

Japolo emotional as KCB sweep past former employers to win Driftwood 7s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2025 – New Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) signing George Ooro watched from the sidelines as the Bankers edged Strathmore Leos 15–14 to win the 2025 Driftwood Sevens.

Playing against his immediate former side would have been the perfect ending to a delightful debut for his new employers.

However, the Shujaa co-captain watched proceedings from the bench, having picked an injury in a 10-5 semifinal against Kabras.

Still, the result marked a meaningful milestone in his fresh chapter with the bankers.

“It was a big challenge actually, but the best team won. Playing against my former club made this even more emotional, and physical,” Ooro said.

Facing the club that helped shape his career stirred mixed emotions, but also gave him a clear sense of closure.

“If I had that chance, I could have worked my way back. But it was time to move forward,” Ooro said.

Having joined KCB at the start of the 7s season, Ooro scored his first try for the club in the quarterfinals against Menengai Oilers — a game they won 29-00.

“I’m winning my first tournament with a new club. Just coming in during the season, and already achieving this, it’s a good feeling,” he pointed out.

Now part of a KCB side chasing the overall circuit title, Ooro is already looking ahead to the next leg in Nakuru — the Prinsloo 7s.

“We’ve won this one, and we expect to win the next. The feeling is good, and we’re not done yet,” he said.

For the Prinsloo 7s, the bankers have been placed in Pool C against Catholic University Monks, Nondies and Kisumu RFC.

In this article:
