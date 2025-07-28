Goodbye to CHAN success? Bajaber out of Harambee Stars squad as Simba move nears

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2025 – Harambee Stars have suffered a huge blow ahead of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) with the withdrawal of key attacker Mohammed Bajaber, who is set to join Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Sources indicate that the Kenya Police FC striker departed the country on Sunday night to put ink to paper on a deal with Simba.

This means that the 22-year-old becomes ineligible to compete at CHAN considering it is a tournament exclusively reserved for players plying their trade in local leagues.

He becomes the third Harambee Stars attacker to pull out of the squad after signing a deal with foreign clubs.

Immediate former Kakamega Homeboyz striker Moses Shummah and his Talanta FC counterpart Emmanuel Osoro signed for Zambian giants Power Dynamos, early this month.

Bajaber’s departure leaves another gaping hole in Stars forward line considering he had been labelled as undroppable by coach Benni McCarthy.

In his absence, the South African has called up Shabana’s Brian Michira who scored 17 goals for Tore Bobe in the just-concluded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

More problems for Stars?

It doesn’t end there; Harambee Stars will also have to make do without the Kenya Police duo of Marvin Nabwire and Brian Musa after both picked injuries in Saturday’s 4-0 win over their parent club in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Nabwire was not part of the initial 30-man provisional squad named by McCarthy at the start of the month but caught the eye of the former Porto forward while playing against the national team in a friendly with a combined team of local and foreign football stars.

He was then included in the 25-man squad that travelled to Arusha for the Cecafa Four-Nations Tournament and then named in the final team to represent the country at CHAN.

Subsequently, McCarthy has called up Sofapaka’s Edward Omondi and Tusker’s Crispine Erambo.

Omondi was part of the 30-man provisional squad but was dropped ahead of the Arusha trip whereas Erambo did not make the team entirely.

Kenya will begin their Group A campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday (August 3) at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.