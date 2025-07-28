Amonde wants more from KCB after bruising battle at Driftwood 7s - Capital Sports
KCB players celebrate with the Driftwood 7s trophy.

Rugby

Amonde wants more from KCB after bruising battle at Driftwood 7s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC sevens coach Andrew Amonde wants more from his boys after winning the Driftwood 7s in Mombasa on Sunday evening.

Amonde expects his charges to up the intensity of their game in the subsequent legs of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

“I am very happy with the day’s win. The boys have been rewarded for their hard work after intense weeks of training. Our focus now shifts to the upcoming legs of the tournament, where we intend to stamp our authority,” the former Shujaa captain said.

The four-time NSC champions had to fend off a late challenge from Strathmore University Leos to walk away with the main cup trophy courtesy of a 15-14 scoreline.

What had seemed a stroll in the park turned into a nail-biting encounter for the bankers as the students came back in the second a rejuvenated side.

Elvis Olukusi and Floyd Wabwire had shot KCB into a 15-0 lead heading into the break before Barnabas Owuor gave Leos a lifeline with a try at the start of the second half.

 A penalty try for the students further complicated matters for KCB as the students poured forward in search of a winner, which was time-barred.

Notwithstanding, the win was a just reward for the bankers who had been imperious on the opening leg of the circuit.

Amonde’s charges walloped Menengai Oilers 29-0 in the quarters before swatting aside Kabras Sugar 10-5 in the semis.

It was also a perfect way to bounce back from last year’s disappointment in the same competition where they narrowly lost 15-12 to Kenya Harlequin in a tightly-fought final at the same venue.

Both teams’ attention turns to the next leg of the circuit – the Prinsloo 7s – set for August 2-3 in Nakuru (next weekend).

