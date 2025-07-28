Agyemang named best young player of Euro 2025

ZURICH, Switzerland, July 28, 2025 – England striker Michelle Agyemang has been named as Euro 2025’s young player of the tournament.

The 19-year-old Arsenal forward played only 138 minutes of the competition in Switzerland and did not start a single match.

However she was crucial to the Lionesses’ run to retaining their European title with a penalty shootout win over Spain in the final in Basel.

Agyemang had scored late equalisers against Sweden in the quarter-final and Italy in the semis to keep Sarina Wiegman’s side in contention.

Meanwhile, Spain midfielder and Ballon d’Or holder Aitana Bonmati was named player of the tournament.

Bonmati came off the bench in the world champions’ opening two games, having been taken to hospital with viral meningitis shortly before the tournament.

However, the 27-year-old however grew in influence, scoring the winner against Germany in the semi-final.

Spain striker Esther Gonzalez finished top scorer at the tournament with four goals in six matches.