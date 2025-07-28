Abuya tips Harambee Stars to sparkle and make history at CHAN 2024 - Capital Sports
Duke Abuya scoring Kenya's goal against Burundi. PHOTO/FKF

Football

Abuya tips Harambee Stars to sparkle and make history at CHAN 2024

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Kenyan international Duke Abuya has tipped Harambee Stars to do well at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which kicks off in a week’s time.

Abuya, who plays for Tanzanian giants Young Africans says coach benni McCarthy has assembled a good side, which will be able to compete.

The Harambee Stars has been drawn in a difficult Pool A, which also has two-time champions in Morocco and DR Congo as well as Angola and Zambia.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Abuya says he is confident the team assembled by McCarthy is good enough for the job.

“It is a team of young players and I feel they have a very good chance to do well, if they do whatever the coach wants them to do. I think coach Benni has assembled a really good team which can compete with the rest of the continent. He is a really good coach who knows what he is doing and also has a good backroom staff. It is not an easy group but if the boys can play to instructions, then they will get a result. We will be there to cheer them on,” Abuya told Telecomasia.

Kenya opens its campaign on the second day of the tournament, with a duel against DR Congo at the Kasarani Stadium.

