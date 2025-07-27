Wetang’ula urges MPs to amend Sports Act to channel funds directly to clubs

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2025 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on Members of Parliament to review the Sports Act and the management of the Sports Fund to ensure a share of the funds set aside annually benefits local sports clubs directly.

Wetang’ula noted that while billions have been allocated to the Sports Fund over the years, much of this money has been directed to national teams and infrastructural projects, leaving teams participating in FKF Premier League and community-based clubs struggling to survive.

“We need to look again at the Sports Act and how the Sports Fund operates,” Wetang’ula urged.

He added: “A reasonable portion of the funds that Parliament allocates should go directly to support clubs, helping them run their day-to-day operations, pay their players, get facilities, train athletes, and nurture talent from the grassroots.”

The Speaker observed that sports clubs across the country face chronic financial constraints that affect player welfare, training facilities, and their ability to participate in competitive leagues.

He stressed that investing directly in clubs would have a multiplier effect, reviving local sports, keeping youth engaged, and developing Kenya’s next generation of sports stars.

“Kenya has immense talent, but without adequate support at club level, this potential remains untapped,” the speaker said.

He added: “If we deliberately empower clubs financially, we can strengthen the entire sports ecosystem from community tournaments to professional leagues and national teams.”

Wetang’ula further challenged MPs serving on committees overseeing in the departmental committee on Sports and Arts to push for amendments that would institutionalise equitable distribution of the Sports Fund.

He noted that current regulations do not clearly mandate direct club funding, making it difficult for many local clubs to access meaningful financial support.

The speaker made the remarks on Saturday during a gala dinner held at Wanangali Sports Club, Mianga, Bungoma County, to honour the best performers of the AFC Leopards football Club in just concluded season.

His proposal comes at a time when Kenyan clubs across different sports disciplines from football to volleyball and athletics continue to call for more structured and predictable funding to enhance competitiveness locally and internationally.

Currently, the Sports Fund established under the Sports Act, 2013 pools revenue from sources including the lottery and betting taxes to finance sports development. However, a significant portion of these funds typically goes to national team preparations, stadium renovations, and sports administration costs.