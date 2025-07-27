Stunning Finish at the Limuru Leg of the PGK Equator Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2025 – The Limuru leg of the PGK Equator Tour concluded on Sunday after four days of intense, high-level golf that showcased the talent and grit of Kenya’s top professional players.

The tournament featured 48 golfers competing over four days, all vying for top honors and valuable ranking points in the second leg of the PGK Equator Tour. After a tightly contested final round.

Greg Snow emerged as the champion with a total score of 276, finishing 12 under par. Snow’s consistency across all four rounds, including his impressive second-round 65, saw him maintain his lead and seal the win.

He was followed closely by Njoroge Kibugu, who delivered a strong closing performance with 69, securing second place at 10 under par (278).

Safaricom-sponsored Mohit Mediratta finished third with a total of 280 (-8), holding off a tight group that included Gaita Rodell and John Karichu, who both tied for fourth at 281 (-7).

“The Limuru leg showed exactly why the PGK Equator Tour is so important. We saw tight competition, improved performances, and a new level of professionalism among our players. We’re proud of what the tour is building and grateful to our sponsors for making it possible,” PGK Chairman, CJ Wangai said.

The finish comes after four days of intense competition.

Day One opened with strong performances across the field, as Mohit Mediratta fired a brilliant 67 (-5) to take the early lead.

He was closely followed by John Karichu, Greg Snow, and Kennedy Abuto, who all carded 68s (-4), setting the tone for a competitive week ahead.

Day Two saw the leaderboard shake up dramatically. Greg Snow shot the lowest round of the day with 65, to take the lead at nine under par.

NCBA’s Edwin Mudanyi also climbed into contention with a composed 68, while Mediratta dropped back slightly after a 74. Despite the shifting standings, only a few strokes separated the top contenders heading into the weekend.

Day Three saw the competition intensify with multiple players tying at the top of the leaderboard.

Snow carded a solid round of 71, maintaining his position with a cumulative score of -11, holding on to a share of the lead.

He was joined by Mohit Mediratta, who also posted a 71 to finish the day at -9, and Mutahi Kibugu, who surged with a superb 65, tying for second place at -9 as well.

Njoroge Kibugu added further excitement with a 67, also reaching -9, bringing the total to four players tied for second place heading into the final round.

The Safaricom-sponsored team delivered a strong overall showing, with three of its golfers placing in the top 10.

Mediratta finished third (-8), Mutahi Kibugu tied for 7th (-4, 284), and Samuel Chege also tied for 7th (-4, 284), all posting consistent scores across the tournament.

This performance claimed Safaricom the top spot in the Corporate Challenge of the PGK Equator Tour, where the event sponsors are ranked based on the performance of their players.

Last month, Safaricom committed KES 3 million to support the tour and sponsored four golfers.

Other sponsors of the tour were NCBA, Britam, VISA, Kenya Airways, Johnnie Walker, and Computech.

The Limuru tournament is part of the Professional Golfers of Kenya’s Player Development Plan (PDP), a long-term initiative to nurture emerging golfers with technical training, mental coaching, and increased exposure through competitive events.

The next stop in the PGK Equator Tour will take place at Kipipiri in August as Kenya’s top pros continue their journey across the best courses in the country.