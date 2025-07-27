Nigeria seal 10th Wafcon as comeback stuns Morocco

RABAT, Morocco, July 27, 2025 – Nigeria produced a sensational second-half comeback to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 and seal a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Atlas Lionesses led 2-0 at the break in Rabat through Ghizlane Chebbak’s fine curling effort and a scuffed shot from Sanaa Mssoudy.

But Esther Okoronkwo inspired the West Africans after the break, pulling a goal back from the penalty spot in the 64th minute after Nouhaila Benzina handled Folamide Ijamilusi’s cross.

Okoronko burst into the Morocco box and squared for Ijamilusi to equalise in the 71st minute, then teed up substitute Jennifer Echegini to score the winner with two minutes of the game remaining.

The 21,000-capacity Olympic Stadium was stunned into silence as the Super Falcons players collapsed to the turf in celebrations at the final whistle after producing a seemingly unlikely revival that will live long in the memory.

Nigeria billed their campaign as Mission X and have achieved their target, reclaiming the title they last won in 2018 and preserving their 100% record in Wafcon finals.

Morocco, meanwhile, had hired 2023 Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda after he parted company with Spain in a bid to land their first continental crown, but have now lost back-to-back Wafcon finals.

The Super Falcons pick up $1m in prize money – which has been doubled since the last edition – and become the first side to lift the new-look Wafcon trophy.

However, the stadium had largely emptied out by the time Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Confederation of African Football counterpart Patrice Motsepe took to the stage for the presentation.

The 2024 edition of the tournament had been delayed because of scheduling issues last year, which included the participation of the West Africans and Zambia at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Mission X accomplished

Nigeria had not been shy in expressing their intentions of winning their 10th Wafcon, with players consistently asked about that target in media engagements.

The Super Falcons have certainly backed up their off-field talk in their performances in Morocco this month as coach Justin Madugu found the right blend in the knockout phase.

Yet the top-ranked side in Africa made a poor start and Nigeria were unable to match Morocco’s level in the first half.

The North Africans went ahead in the 13th minute when Halimatu Ayinde gave the ball to Chebbak, who sent a fine shot just inside the left-hand upright, and doubled their lead 11 minutes later when Mssoudy shot across goal.

Okoronkwo was composure personified after the intervention of VAR to make it 2-1 from the spot, and then kept her head when she burst through the Morocco defence to control, pause and put the ball on a plate for Ijamilusi.

Another big moment came when Morocco were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute when Imane Saoud helped a cross onto the hand of Blessing Demehin, who was barely two yards away.

Chebbak had the ball on the spot when Namibian referee Antsino Twanyanyukwa was called to the VAR screen and overturned her decision almost four minutes later.

And the comeback was completed when Okoronkwo provided a pin-point free-kick delivery and Echegini got ahead of centre-back Benzina to sweep home from six yards out.

The West Africans have now beaten a third host nation in a Wafcon final following successes over South Africa and Cameroon in 2000 and 2016 respectively.

Hosts forced to settle for silver again

Morocco has pumped vast sums of money into both men’s and women’s football in recent years, with the firm backing of King Mohammed VI, but defeat means the wait for silverware to show for its outlay continues.

The Atlas Lionesses were beaten by South Africa in the final of the 2022 edition, and brought in Vilda following his exit from Spain in the wake of an incident at the Women’s World Cup final, when then-federation president Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

The 44-year-old has added elements to Morocco’s play, but their route to this year’s final saw them forced to come from behind in three games while also needing penalties to overcome Ghana in the last four.

Yet the North Africans will now look to rebuild before hosting the 2026 edition of Wafcon, which is expected to be held in March next year.

Chebbak had been looking to emulate her late father Larbi, an Africa Cup of Nations winner with Morocco in 1976, but will have to console herself with the golden boot after ending with five goals.

However, she will be 36 by the time the next tournament comes around, and her chances of creating a unique piece of family history appear to be fading.