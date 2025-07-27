Kenya off to winning start in Phygital Tourney in Abu Dhabi - Capital Sports
Participants at a past edition of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival.

Esports

Kenya off to winning start in Phygital Tourney in Abu Dhabi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26, 2025 – Kenya kicked off their Phygital Contenders campaign on high note, beating favorites United States 12-10 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The end-to-end action started in the digital stage where the Americans came from 3-1 down to win 7-6.

Kenya returned the favor on the physical stage, coming from 2-0 down to win 4-3.

With the tie settled, a penalty shoot out on the physical stage decided the match.

Goalkeeper Eric Koira proved the hero, saving two penalties while Kenya converted through Nabil Asad and Ian Abura.

Team Manager Fredrick Mwabili attributed the victory to mental strength.

“Beating the favorites is not easy. Especially when you are forced to come from a two goal deficit. The boys have shown today that they are mentality monsters. It is the mental fortitude that kept us going in the tough times,” Mwabili said.

Focus now shifts to the second and decisive group game against Uzbekistan set for Sunday (July 27) at the same venue.

Both teams are tied at three points and need just a win to secure a quarter final slot.

With seven groups of three teams, the group winners and the best performing second place team shall proceed to the quarter finals.

The top four teams from the competition shall join 12 others in the Games of The Future set for December 18-23 in Abu Dhabi, this year.

