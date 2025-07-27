For a noble cause: Pipeline MD Sang embraces running to alleviate lives

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2025 – For Kenya Pipeline managing director Joe Sang, October 13, last year, is an unforgettable day that marked a huge milestone in his life.

He was among thousands of athletes who competed at the 47th edition of the Chicago Marathon, one of the most elite road races in the universe – better known as the World Marathon Majors.

Sang ran in the 42km race where he clocked an impressive 3:07:00 – a feat that has stirred his appetite for more.

As a matter of fact, the MD of Kenya’s state corporation responsible for transportation, storage and delivery of petroleum products will be at it again this year when he runs in the Berlin Marathon, set for the German capital in September this year.

It is a mission for which he rises up early in the morning to train in order to reach peak fitness on the material day of the competition.

“I ran in the Chicago Marathon last year and this year, I will be running in the Berlin Marathon on the 21st of September…hardly one and a half months away. Even as at this morning, you’ll be shocked, I am coming from Ngong’, I’ve done 30km…from 5 a.m this morning…and yes, I am ready to go,” Sang says.

Intrigued by this interesting revelation, this writer sought to know more; why would a MD with a busy schedule – and a handsome financial reward at that – put his body through pain in the name of running in a marathon?

“Why am I doing this? We have a Joe Sang Foundation that centres on helping needy children to go through school. So far, we have four children who are benefitting from the foundation. There are wellwishers – corporates and friends – who pushed me to go and run in the Chicago Marathon,” he explains.

Sang adds: “When they heard that I will be going to run again…in the Berlin Marathon…they are so excited and extending further support this year. The whole idea is to create an endowment fund that is able to support the students for prosperity. That is what we are aiming at. We are aiming to raise Ksh 200 million in the endowment fund.”

The MD further explains that his mission in Berlin is spurred by the belief that education is an equaliser that can alleviate the livelihoods of children fron needy backgrounds – in turn, changing their families and communities for the better.

“We’ll be able to share with our listeners (Capital FM)…those who are willing to support the Joe Sang Foundation. Education is the only equaliser…the only way that a community can prosper. We’ll be sharing more and I look forward to coming to your studio again to share more about the Joe Sang Foundation,” Sang explains.

Avid golf player

Other than a marathoner, Sang is a golfer, boasting a handicap 7.

He is optimistic of getting better with more games under his belt.

On Saturday, he was one of 270 golfers in action at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club in Nairobi, during the grand opening of Hole 10 and 11 on the 18-hole golf course.

Kenya Pipeline were one of the partners on the project to refurbish the two holes as Kenya’s oldest golf club seeks to upgrade to Professional Golfers Association (PGA) standards and host more major tournaments in the years to come.

As he prepares to tee off, Sang is happy that the corporation was able to collaborate with the golf club, among other entities, on such a noble project.

“We use this as an avenue to meet with our key partners. Most of our employees are members of this club and so when we were approached, we felt obligated to support. This project is in line with our thematic area, which is sports. We use sports to tell our story,” Sang says.

Indeed, Kenya Pipeline and sports have been synonymous for many years – sort of like Siamese twins.

Their women’s volleyball team are not only the national league champions but also the giants of Africa, having won the continental crown five times – five less than record winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

Kenya Pipeline managing director Joe Sang speaks during the closing ceremony of the grand opening of Hole 10 and 11 at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Saturday evening. PHOTO/ROYAL NAIROBI GOLF CLUB

At this year’s edition in Nigeria, they bagged bronze after thrashing Tunisia’s Carthage SC in straight sets in the third-place playoff.

On the local scene, the club have been heads and shoulders above their opponents, claiming their umpteenth crown this year by defeating Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in the final at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium in June.

Furthermore, Kenya Pipeline’s footprints in sports are etched in other disciplines, such as in football where its team won the FKF Cup in 2002.

The team birthed the careers of a number of players who went on to illustrious stints including former Inter Milan midfielder – and current FKF vice-president – McDonald Mariga, former Harambee Stars midfielder Robert Mambo, defender Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo – now a renowned coach – as well as lethal marksman Boniface Ambani – presently, AFC Leopards chairman.

Creating community impact

Reflecting on Kenya Pipeline’s relationship with sports, Sang says this has shaped its identity into a corporation that is more than just about petroleum products.

“For us, we use sports to tell our story…it’s not about the billions of pipelines buried or the storage tanks around the country. It is about touching lives. As you rightly put it, our women’s volleyball team have been participating in the country and across Africa for the past 40 years. We are basically supporting volleyball…golf…because they bring our customers together. We use sports to tell our story in terms of touching lives and creating an impact in the society,” he explains.

This community impact also extends to other sectors of the society, including education, where Kenya Pipeline support needy students from various communities.

“We do touch lives through a programme called Inuka where we support two students from every county who are enabled differently (persons living with disabilities). We support 94 students every year…this is something we have done for the last seven to eight years. In total, we have supported 745 students to go through school,” Sang explains.

He adds: “Three months ago we uplifted this programme…we are moving it from secondary to tertiary education…that is the colleges and universities and we have 25 students on board. We are talking to like-minded corporates because we are looking at the entire ecosystem. We believe it is only through education that a society can improve.”

The corporation is also keen to play its role in enhancing sustainable development by implementing President William Ruto’s mission to plant 15 billion trees in the next 10 years.

“Environment is also a big area for us in terms of our key thematic area of CSR. You are aware of the President’s plan to plant 15 billion trees in the next 10 years. So far, we have planted 750,000 trees in a community in Mombasa…Changamwe…called Jomvu Creek. This is mangrove where the survival rate is now at 98 per cent. The community there have benefited from gainful employment through our initiative because they do beekeeping and we also employ them. This is a partnership between us and Kenya Forestry Service (KFS),” Sang says.

More for sports in the pipeline

Sang reveals there is more to come as Kenya Pipeline ramps up its involvement in sports and other corporate social responsibility (CSR) at large.

“You will see us partnering more with golf clubs and in other sports disciplines, such as football. Of course, volleyball is our big one because we have our volleyball queens. You’ll see us reaching out more,” the MD outlines.

For every sportsman reading (or hearing this), it is certainly music to the ears – just what the doctor ordered.

With the continued – and intensified – involvement of corporates like Kenya Pipeline, the trajectory of the sports industry is skyward.

Meanwhile, as he ups the ante in training for the Berlin Marathon, the hope of any athletics purist is that Sang will be able to lower his Personal Best (PB) at this World Majors race.