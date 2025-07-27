Bayern agree deal worth £65.5m with Liverpool for Diaz

LONDON, England, July 27, 2025 – Luis Diaz is set to join Bayern Munich after the German champions agreed a deal worth 75m euros (£65.5m) including add-ons with Liverpool.

Liverpool rejected an initial bid of £58.6m from Bayern for the Colombia forward earlier this month.

Diaz, 28, was left out of Liverpool’s squad for Saturday’s 4-2 pre-season friendly defeat by AC Milan in Hong Kong because of speculation surrounding his future.

He has been given permission by Liverpool to fly to Europe from Asia to complete a medical in the coming days.

Liverpool have signed forwards Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike already this summer and are interested in Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

Diaz arrived at Anfield from Porto in a deal worth an initial £37m in January 2022 and has scored 41 goals in 148 appearances, including 13 as the Reds won the Premier League title last season.

His 17 goals in all competitions in 2024-25 was the most prolific season of his career.

Bayern won their 34th Bundesliga title last season and scored a league-high 99 goals, but only made it to the last 16 of the German Cup and exited the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

Diaz will provide an attacking option for the Bavarian side, who will be without forward Jamal Musiala for a “long period” after he suffered a broken leg and dislocated ankle at the Club World Cup.

Why Bayern want Diaz

It is easy to see why Diaz is an attractive prospect for Bayern.

Diaz’s shot conversion rate of 18.3% in 24-25 comfortably ranked as his best in a Premier League season.

Many of his other attributes stood out statistically too.

Diaz sat just outside the top 10 in the Premier League for most combined goals and assists (18), shots on target (30), chances created (56) and dribbles completed (52).

His defensive attributes and work-rate are also evidenced by the fact he won possession in the final third on 22 occasions, more than any other Liverpool player relative to their time spent on the pitch.