Bankers overcome stubborn students to win Driftwood 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) overcame Strathmore University Leos to lift the Driftwood 7s at the Mombasa Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday evening.

The bankers won 15-14 in a tightly contested final played under the sweltering heat of the coastal city.

Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s charges came into the match, determined to reclaim a title they lost to Kenya Harlequin at last year’s edition.

On the other hand, the students were out to build on their good start to the season, having won the Ruff ‘N Tuff pre-season tournament in Nairobi, a fortnight ago.

More to follow…