Athletics Kenya President Rtd Lt Gen Jack Tuwei address athletes. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

AK keen to avoid mistakes that cost bid for 2025 World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei says they are careful to avoid the mistakes that cost them their bid for the 2025 World Championships.

Tuwei says they have tasked a committee to conduct a case study of other countries that have successfully bid and hosted these global championships.

“We have formed a team that will go outside the country and study on how a World Championships should be organised. It is very important to meet all the conditions…all the qualification standards and the requirements of World Athletics for us to host these championships,” the president said.

Kenya was bidding to host this year’s World Championships before losing to Tokyo – the Japanese capital triumphing over Nairobi due to its superior stadium facilities and revenue generating opportunities offered by their hosting of the competition.

On the other hand, Nairobi fell short – according to WA president Seb Coe – due to the significant timeframe and resources it would have required to refurbish the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

The country is hoping to make up for the missed opportunity by winning the hosting rights for either 2029 or 2031.

Other than the factfinding team, the federation have formed a bidding team lead by its technical director, Ibrahim Hussein, to present a compelling case for Kenya’s bid.

Tuwei is confident the team will do its job even as he acknowledges the strong competition that awaits Kenya.

“It is a competition…there are so many countries that have applied and World Athletics will be unveiling the winners later on. We hope that we will do well…we have got a team that we have put together, led by Ibrahim Hussein,” he said.

Kenya faces a strong opposition in its bid to host the competition in 2029, with the United Kingdom government confirming its intention to vie for the hosting rights, last week.

The UK last hosted the same competition in 2017 and undoubtedly, boast far superior facilities than its former colony.

Meanwhile, Kenya will concentrate on this year’s World Championships, in which it is presently set to be represented by 58 athletes.

The next edition of the competition is set for Beijing, China in 2027.

