Zambia coach Avram Grant during a session

Football

Zambia coach Grant looking forward to tough CHAN group, focuses on player development

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Zambia’s head coach Avram Grant says the upcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) will offer him a perfect opportunity to develop more players for the main national team.

The Israeli former Chelsea FC tactician says the fact that Zambia doesn’t have many players playing in Europe leaves him depending mostly on local based players.

And now, having those players compete in a tough group at the delayed 2024 CHAN, will help them expand their pool of selection.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the coach believes he will have a stronger unit over the next round of international matches, because of the CHAN.

“CHAN is like a tool for us because, we don’t have many players playing in Europe and our main national team is composed of these local players. We have a very tough group which will help us develop the in such an environment. I hope this competition can give us more players for the national team and more to play in Europe. We have seen many good things so far and we have a squad with a good balance between young and experienced players. For the young players this is a chance to grow and mature. They still need a bit of guidance and polishing but I am sure we will achieve a good tournament with them,” the coach said.

Zambia has been drawn in Pool A of the CHAN, where they will compete against hosts Kenya, two time champions Morocco and DR Congo as well as Angola.

