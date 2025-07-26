Wissa threatens not to play for Brentford - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa has scored 45 goals in 137 Premier League appearances

English Premiership

Wissa threatens not to play for Brentford

Published

LONDON, England, July 26, 2025 – Yoane Wissa has held crunch talks with Brentford director of football Phil Giles, during which he threatened not to play for them again if he is not allowed to move to Newcastle, a source has told BBC Sport.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bees forward Wissa is the subject of major interest from the Magpies, who have already had one offer turned down for the 28-year-old.

Wissa flew back from the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal earlier this week for talks with Giles, as he made clear his intention to move to St James’ Park.

Brentford are yet to sanction his transfer to the north-east, which, sources claim, has annoyed Wissa.

Those close to the situation claim Wissa believes Brentford are reneging on an agreement to let him leave the club should a sufficient offer be submitted.

BBC Sport has been told Wissa is so infuriated that he is threatening not to play for the club again if they fail to permit his move to Newcastle.

It is understood Giles has held further talks with Newcastle’s acting sporting director Andy Howe over the past 24 hours – but a deal is still to be reached.

The protracted transfer is still possible, according to sources close to the matter.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020