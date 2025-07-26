Winger Muteheli Decamps Ulinzi Stars For Tusker FC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Yakeen Muteheli has officially signed for Tusker FC from Ulinzi Stars FC, penning a two-year contract with the 13-time FKF Premier League champions ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 26-year-old winger, who was part of Kenya’s provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), expressed his excitement at joining the Brewers.

“I’m honored to join a club of Tusker’s stature. This is a great opportunity for me to grow as a player and contribute to the team’s goals. I’m looking forward to giving my best and helping bring success to the club,” said Muteheli.

He enjoyed an impressive campaign with Ulinzi Stars last season, contributing directly to 10 goals, scoring five and assisting five.

He becomes Tusker’s fourth signing of the transfer window after Vincent Otieno (Nairobi City Stars), Eugene Ikutwa (Bidco United), and the returning Eric Kapaito, who had a stint with Tanzania’s Namungo FC.

Tusker FC Head Coach Charles Okere welcomed the winger’s arrival, hailing his technical ability and impact in the final third.

“Yakeen is a dynamic and intelligent player who will undoubtedly add value to our team,” said Okere. “His ability to take on defenders and deliver quality in attacking areas is something we’ve been targeting, and we’re delighted to bring him on board,” he added.

Muteheli began his football journey with Lirhembe Arsenal and Vickers FC, before rising to prominence at Ulinzi Stars.