Usual suspects dominate proceedings as Driftwood Sevens off to flier

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26, 2025 – Defending champions Kenya Harlequin and title challengers Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) as well as Kabras Sugar were all dominant as the Driftwood Sevens got off to a flier at the Mombasa Sports Club on Saturday.

Quins started off their day with a hardfought 14-7 victory over Kenyatta University Blak Blad before whitewashing Mwamba RFC 17-0.

Simon Odongo’s charges then completed an eventful day in the office with a 45-0 thrashing of Masinde Muliro University to top Pool A with maximum points.

The champions face Nakuru RFC in the main cup quarterfinals on Sunday morning.

Joining them in the knockout stages are Masinde Muliro who had already secured their slot in the quarters after victories over Mwamba and Blak Blad.

The students edged a tightly fought encounter against Kulabu, winning 14-10, before having to pull out all stops to beat their fellow students 14-7 in their second match.

Up next for the Kakamega-based side is a David v Goliath clash against Kabras Sugar in the quarters.

Sweet ride for Kabras

In Pool B, the 2017 NSC champions Kabras Sugar were in a league of their own, steamrolling over their opponents.

They began the day with a 26-0 walloping of Wanyore, then outclassed Impala 21-07 in their second match.

The sugar millers then cemented their top position in the pool with 29-0 thrashing of Catholic University Monks.

The students began the day with a 17-0 victory over Impala but that is as far as it got in terms of a good day in the office.

A 24-0 loss to Wanyore, compounded by their subsequent thrashing by Kabras, put paid to their hopes of making the main cup quarters.

Meanwhile, four-time champions KCB were dominant on the opening day of the tournament, making mincemeat of their rivals in Pool C.

A 24-14 win over Daystar University Falcons was followed by a 43-0 thrashing of hosts Mombasa Sports Club Rugby.

Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s virtuoso performance then continued with a 40-0 victory over Nondies in the final pool encounter.

A salacious match-up with Menengai Oilers await the bankers in the quarters – where they will be joined by the Red Lions.

Their huge loss to KCB notwithstanding, Nondies had a day to be proud of, beating the hosts 19-0 in the first game before being made to sweat in the second fixture where they edged out Falcons 10-7.

Surprise package

After a somewhat tepid run in last year’s edition of the NSC, Strathmore Leos were the form team of the day.

The students thrashed Kabarak University 28-00 in their Pool D opener before making light work of Stallions in the next encounter, winning 26-00.

Their last encounter, against the Oilers, was not as smoothsailing but Leos did just about enough to cement their 100 per cent record on Day One courtesy of a 14-5 scoreline.

Their duel against Nondies in the quarters promises to be an interesting one to watch.