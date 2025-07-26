Starlets forward Shilwatso looking to rediscover top form at Simba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Kenyan international Cynthia Shilwatso will join Tanzania’s Simba Queens for the new campaign, joining in after one season with Turkish side Besiktas.

The much travelled Shilwatso wasn’t able to crack in much into the Besiktas regular roster, but believes a move to Simba will not only help pull her back to the top of her game, but also add some vital component into her new team.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Shilwatso said she is excited at her move to Simba and has an ambition to help them win the Premier League title they lost to JKT Queens last season.

“I am excited heading to Simba because I have heardr lots of good things about the club. Leaving Besiktas wasn’t an easy decision but very necessary for me because I needed to play more. I am looking forward to my time in Simba and my ambition is to help them win the league this season. I bring in lots of energy and experience especially having played in Europe last season and I hope whatever I bring to the club will be hugely beneficial in their ambitions,” the forward told Telecomasia.

The sharp shooting forward has immense experience, having also played in Spain and Ukraine.