Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Games | 26.07.2025 | Bochum | Lohrheidestadion | Athletics | Day 6 Morning Session (Men's 5000m Final) | Collins Kiprotich of Kenya | © Kevin Voigt / Rhine-Ruhr 2025

Athletics

Physical Ed student adds to Kenya medal tally at World University Games

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26, 2025 – Kenya’s Collins Kiprotich won bronze in the men’s 5000m on the penultimate day of the World University Games in Germany on Saturday evening.

The University of New Mexico student clocked 15:02.47 to finish third in the 12-and-a-half lap race, which was clinched by Arthur Gervais of France who timed 15:02.00.

David Mullarkey of Great Britain took silver after clocking 15:02.39 in third place.

Kiprotich, a second-year student of physical education and sports, was competing in his second race at the championships after a disappointing show in the men’s 1500m.

The 21-year-old could not progress past Heat 1 of the competition after clocking a season’s best (SB) of 3:50.81 to finish 10th on Tuesday evening.

Team Kenya have so far won five medals including one gold, two silver and two bronze.

Brian Musau won gold in the men’s 10,000m as Sarah Wanjiru as well as the mixed doubles team of Angella Okutoyi and Kael Shah won silver.

Okutoyi also boasts a bronze from the same competition in addition to Kiprotich’s.

