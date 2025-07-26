Newest sprints sensation thanks Omanyala for motivation ahead of Africa Under 18/20 Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Clinton Aluvi after winning the men's Under 20 100m race. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Newest sprints sensation thanks Omanyala for motivation ahead of Africa Under 18/20 Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 – Newly crowned Africa Under 20 champion Clinton Aluvi has credited Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala for encouraging Team Kenya ahead of last week’s continental championships in Nigeria.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aluvi says Omanyala’s words gave them strength to go all out and fight for medals, as sprinters.

“He was of great help to us…he came into the camp and talked to us. He gave us courage by telling us that indeed we could win medals in the sprints,” the 19-year-old said.

The Team Kenya co-captain led from the front, clocking 10.42 to win gold in the men’s Under 20 100m in Abeokuta, last week.

He finished ahead of Botswana’s Letebele Karabo (10.54) and Nigeria’s John Caleb (10.61) who came second and third respectively.

Also shining for the country in the sprints was Simeon Araka who clinched the under-18 men’s 400m.

Reflecting on the performance, the youngster believes there is a lot of potential in sprints in Kenya, which can elevate the country’s profile if properly harnessed.

“We are coming up as a country with great talents in sprints. I hope Athletics Kenya (AK) can continue to support us, especially in the female category, where there is also a lot of talent,” he said.

Personally, youngster says his excellent performance in Nigeria has whetted his appetite for more success.

“I thank God for the opportunity to compete in the men’s 100m and 200m and to set a personal best in both races. I don’t want to stop at that but to continue working hard to get more opportunities to represent the country,” he said.

Team Kenya finished the competition with 13 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze — their highest ever tally in the history of the championships.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020