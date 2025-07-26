Newest sprints sensation thanks Omanyala for motivation ahead of Africa Under 18/20 Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 – Newly crowned Africa Under 20 champion Clinton Aluvi has credited Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala for encouraging Team Kenya ahead of last week’s continental championships in Nigeria.

Aluvi says Omanyala’s words gave them strength to go all out and fight for medals, as sprinters.

“He was of great help to us…he came into the camp and talked to us. He gave us courage by telling us that indeed we could win medals in the sprints,” the 19-year-old said.

The Team Kenya co-captain led from the front, clocking 10.42 to win gold in the men’s Under 20 100m in Abeokuta, last week.

He finished ahead of Botswana’s Letebele Karabo (10.54) and Nigeria’s John Caleb (10.61) who came second and third respectively.

Also shining for the country in the sprints was Simeon Araka who clinched the under-18 men’s 400m.

Reflecting on the performance, the youngster believes there is a lot of potential in sprints in Kenya, which can elevate the country’s profile if properly harnessed.

“We are coming up as a country with great talents in sprints. I hope Athletics Kenya (AK) can continue to support us, especially in the female category, where there is also a lot of talent,” he said.

Personally, youngster says his excellent performance in Nigeria has whetted his appetite for more success.

“I thank God for the opportunity to compete in the men’s 100m and 200m and to set a personal best in both races. I don’t want to stop at that but to continue working hard to get more opportunities to represent the country,” he said.

Team Kenya finished the competition with 13 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze — their highest ever tally in the history of the championships.