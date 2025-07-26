'Lastborn' itching to make big mark for Harambee Stars at CHAN - Capital Sports
Shabana youngster Austin 'Lastborn' Odongo shoots while under pressure from Daniel Sakari in Harambee Stars training. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARS

CHAN 2025

‘Lastborn’ itching to make big mark for Harambee Stars at CHAN

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 26, 2025 – Shabana youngster Austin ‘Lastborn’ Odongo is hoping to get the chance to showcase his talent at the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Odongo says he’s eager to contribute to Harambee Stars’ cause in what will be their maiden appearance in the tournament.

“I have had to adapt very quickly to the national team environment, having come in recently. Being that we come from different clubs, it may not be easy gelling with each other as quickly as possible but I am happy with how the progress has been. I am looking forward to contributing to the team as much as possible,” the youngster said.

Odongo was one of the late call-ups to Benni McCarthy’s squad, ahead of the first match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3 at the Kasarani Stadium.

Subsequently, he made it into the South African’s final 25-man squad that will do duty on home soil – joining the likes of Ryan Ogam, Masud Juma, Mohammed Bajaber, David Sakwa and Felix Oluoch in attack.

The youngster described the call-up as a dream-come-true, noting how he is loving life under the former Porto striker.

“First, I want to thank God so much for the opportunity to play for the national team. The training has been really good and I enjoy working under the best coach, that is McCarthy. Also, my teammates have been so welcoming and pushing me to be my best version,” the Talanta Hela graduate said.

Odongo has been in scintillating form for Tore Bobe in the past season, finding the back of the net seven times while laying on three assists.

The attacker is hoping to transfer the same scoring form to CHAN.

“If I were to win the top scorers’ title, that would not be a bad tournament for me…it would be great,” he said.

The youngster will be eagerly awaiting for his first ever cap for Harambee Stars.

