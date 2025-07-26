Karanga, Kapur to Battle For NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship Title - Capital Sports
Michael Karanga follows the path of his tee shot at Kiambu Golf Club

Golf

Karanga, Kapur to Battle For NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship Title

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 26 – Michael Karanga and Prannay Kapur to Battle For NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship Title on Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Michael Karanga will face off against South Africa’s Prannay Kapur in the final of the 2025 NCBA Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship tomorrow, Sunday, July 27, at the Sigona Golf Club.

The two golfers will go head-to-head in the final, battling not only for the coveted championship title but also for a KSh 130,000 winner’s prize and an exclusive entry into the 2026 Magical Kenya Open.

On the way to the final, Prannay Kapur put on a dominant performance against Wasim Ali in the first semifinal, closing the match 4 & 3.

Kapur displayed excellent course management and consistent ball striking, pulling away early and never letting up.

The second semifinal delivered one of the most exciting finishes of the championship. Michael Karanga was 1 up over John Lejirma heading into the 18th hole. With everything to play for, both Karanga and Lejirma hit the green in regulation, setting the stage for a pressure-filled putting contest. 

In a tense exchange, both players three-putted, allowing Karanga to halve the hole and secure a narrow 1-up win. Lejirma needed to win the hole to force a playoff, but Karanga held steady to advance.

It will not be a whole new encounter for Karanga and Kapur, as the two have squared off in the third-place playoff during last year’s edition, with the golfer from South Africa closing the match 10 & 8 to finish third.

Wasim Ali and John Lejirma will also return to the course on Sunday to contest the third-place playoff with important Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points at stake.

