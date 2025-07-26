Competition Tightens as PGK Equator Tour Hits Day Three at Limuru - Capital Sports
Golf

Competition Tightens as PGK Equator Tour Hits Day Three at Limuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Fierce competition defined the last two days of the PGK Equator Tour at Limuru Country Club, with players delivering standout performances and constant movement on the leaderboard.

As the third day gets underway, Greg Snow leads the field after carding 65 on Day Two, bringing his total score to nine under par (135).

Edwin Mudanyi fired an impressive 68 to move into solo second at six under par, followed closely by Jeff Kubwa and John Karichu, who are tied at five under par after steady performances.

The top five players are separated by just four strokes, setting up a gripping showdown as the tour heads into its final two rounds.

The Safaricom-sponsored day one leader, Mohit Mediratta, who opened with a 67, carded a 74 on Day Two, bringing his total to 141, tied at three under par. While he slipped down the leaderboard, he remains within striking distance of the leaders.

Fellow Safaricom-sponsored players Samuel Chege (-2) and Mutahi Kibugu (+1) also remain in the hunt, showing the depth of competition across the field.

The Limuru stop is the second leg of the PGK Equator Tour. The four-day event, running from 24 to 27 July, is part of PGK’s broader Player Development Plan (PDP), which aims to nurture emerging professional golfers through technical coaching, mental training, and competition exposure.

Last month, Safaricom committed KES 3 million to support the tour and sponsored four golfers: Mohit Mediratta, Mutahi Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge, and Matthew Wahome.

As the competition enters its third day, with continued heavy competition, golf fans and players can expect a thrilling weekend finish at Limuru.

