Arsenal sign Gyokeres from Sporting for £63m

LONDON, England, July 26, 2025 – Arsenal have completed the signing of Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres from Portuguese club Sporting for 73m euros (£63m).

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Gunners after the move was held up because of negotiations between the clubs over add-on payments.

The final sum is made up of a 63m euro transfer fee plus 10m euros in add-ons.

The move takes Arsenal’s summer spending up to about £204m, following the arrivals of Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

“Viktor has so many qualities. He is a quick and powerful presence up front, with incredible goalscoring numbers at club and international levels,” said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

“He brings a clinical edge with a high conversion rate of chances into goals, with his intelligent movement in the box making him a constant threat.

“We’re excited about what Viktor brings to our squad and are looking forward to start working with him.”

BBC Sport revealed at the start of the month how Arteta’s side had turned their attentions to Gyokeres after hitting an impasse in their bid to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta flew to Lisbon to lead negotiations with the Portuguese club.

The deal concludes the long-running saga over Gyokeres’ future, after he was linked with Manchester United earlier this summer.

Gyokeres failed to report back at Sporting for pre-season earlier this month, and the club’s president Frederico Varandas said the player would face disciplinary action.

