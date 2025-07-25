World record holder Ngetich under no pressure to win medals in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 – Double world record holder Agnes Ngetich is not worried about the pressure to perform well at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Ngetich says she is focused on making the podium and will not focus on any external distractions.

“If we think so much about the pressure, then we will not move. I don’t think we have to put any pressure on ourselves even though we are all going for medals. That is where the focus is at,” Ngetich said.

The world record holder for the 5k and 10k will be representing Kenya at the global competition in the women’s 5000m and 10,000m.

Accompanying her in both teams will be fellow world record holder – and double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet – as well as Janeth Chepngetich (in the women’s 10,000m) as well as Faith Kipyegon and Margaret Akidor in the women’s 5000m.

It will be the first time the 24-year-old will be doubling in a major competition, a fact that may have some worried about her capability to handle the challenge.

However, Ngetich is confident of churning out good results in both events, pointing to her longstanding experience as a road runner.

“I don’t think it will affect me because I am a long distance runner. Running in the 5000m and 10,000m will be like going for a long run. The most important thing is to work on my speed because I already have the mileage,” she said.

Ngetich added: “The World Championships is very competitive and everybody fights for a medal to the end so I am going to work on my speed, especially my kick in the last lap.”

In contrast to previous years, Ngetich has been a busy woman on track, participating in a number of competitions to build up to the global event in September.

Most notably was the Grand Slam Track series where she notched a number of podium finishes in the women’s 5000m as well as 3000m.

She admitted that the competition has really allowed her to take her craft to the next level.

“I decided to try the Grand Slam to see if I could get that speed that I need for Tokyo. I believe that I did well in all the events…the competition was of great help to me. By two or three weeks to Tokyo, I expect to be in my best shape,” Ngetich said.

Ngetich will be hoping for a far better outcome in Tokyo than her first ever World Championships appearance in 2023 in Budapest.

On that occasion, she clocked 31:34.83 to finish sixth in the women’s 10,000m.