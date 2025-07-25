We don’t fear any opponent, Stars skipper Omar says ahead of CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Ahead of their debut at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), Harambee Stars are beaming with confidence that they can do well on home soil, with the competition now eight days away.

Stars have been drawn in a tough group that has two-time champions DR Congo and Morocco, as well as Angola and Zambia.

Despite having their work cut out against countries seasoned in the competition, the team beams with confidence that they have what it takes to maneuver through and make the knockout phases.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, skipper Aboud Omar says that despute their opponents having good history in the tournament, they will not come in as underdogs.

“Yes, it is a tough pool with countries which have been there and done well. DRC and Morocco have both won this tournament twice while Angola and Zambia have always progressed well. However, for us, history counts for nothing. That was their performance then, but football is about today,” a confident Omar told Telecomasia.

He adds; “We respect them and know it will not be easy, but we are not going in with our tails between our legs. We are going with confidence knowing that we have a good ability to compete and compete well. An example is in the just concluded FKF Cup; Nairobi United played against the most experienced teams in the league and beat them. In the final, they played against Gor Mahia, a team with the highest form of history in the country and won. So this shows that football does not respect history.”

Kenya opens its campaign against the DR Congo on August 3 at the Kasarani Stadium.