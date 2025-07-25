Silver for Okutoyi, Shah at World University Games after gallant fight - Capital Sports
Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Games | 18.07.2025 | Tennis | Men's & Women's Singles 1st Round; Men's & Women's Doubles 1st Round | ETUF Tennisanlage Essen | Angella Okutoyi of Kenya | © Niklas Härtig/ Rhine-Ruhr 2025

Tennis

Silver for Okutoyi, Shah at World University Games after gallant fight

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 25, 2025 – Kenya’s tennis duo of Angela Okutoyi and Kael Shah clinched silver at the ongoing World University Games in Germany after finishing second in the mixed doubles on Friday afternoon.

The two lost 2-0 (6-3, 6-3) to Japan’s Natsuki Yashimoto and Jay Dylan Friend in the final held in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

Okutoyi was seeking her third major title after making history by becoming the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title at the girls’ juniors Wimbledon event in 2022.

She also won the African Games title in Accra, Ghana last year, becoming the first Kenyan to take the crown after Jane Davies-Doxzon clinched it in 1978 in Algiers, Algeria.

The FISU World University Games brings together top student-athletes from around the world, battling for glory in varied disciplines including swimming, basketball, athletics and tennis, among others.

Kenya has thus far won one gold and one silver in the global competition, through Brian Musau who clinched the men’s 10,000m and Sarah Wanjiku who finished second in the 25-lap race.

